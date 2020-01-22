Serena Williams, Roger Federer advance to the third round of Australian Open

advertisement

Serena Williams did the splits in the video that was played at the Australian Open.

With a video of her dancing and splitting after the game, Serena Williams showed that age is just a number when she entered the third round of the Australian Open.

Williams conquered the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek on Wednesday evening 6-2 6-3, but the video shown at Rod Laver Arena attracted the same amount of applause.

It was taken during the off-season training in Florida, and also included American teen Coco Gauff and fitness guru Shaun T.

Williams, 38, said she had mixed her training with dance and boxing, as well as playing the gym.

Whatever the seven-time Open champion does, it works because she remains unbeaten this year.

Earlier this month in Auckland she won her first title since the birth of her daughter, while this victory keeps her on track for her first crown in Melbourne since 2017.

Williams was her own worst enemy against Zidansek.

She was frustrated with her error count during the second set when she was unable to convert seven breakpoint chances and was then forced to save three breakpoints at 2-3 to keep her victory on track.

Graham Denholm

Serena Williams of the United States is through to the third round.

She denounced herself before finally yelling “come on” when she managed to keep duty.

The 23-time great champion showed her class by taking her game to another level to end the competition.

“I was 40-0 on both portions, so I was a little frustrated,” the American said.

“I think I made so many mistakes in a row and I just had to fight through them because of my own internal problems.

“I knew I had to play better – I couldn’t continue to force such mistakes and I knew I had to step up or it would be a very long evening for me.”

Graham Denholm

Serena Williams was sometimes her own worst enemy.

She said she felt a little rust because she was not eligible for the WTA championships and had to figure out how to get the game back on her terms.

“They were probably the most mistakes I’ve made since the beginning of the year,” Williams said.

“So just have to say: ‘OK, not every game will be perfect, how to go through that’.

“I hadn’t done that since September, so it was just working a bit and getting through it.”

She then faces the Chinese world No.29 Wang Qiang.

Dita Alangkara

The Swiss Roger Federer returns in the backhand to Serbia Filip Krajinovic.

Roger Federer also reached the third round at the Australian Open for the 21st time in a row – that’s every year since his tournament debut in 2000 – by beating Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

The 20-time champion has won the title six times in Australia and showed why Krajinovic, who won in 1 hour and 32 minutes, beat 41st.

“I feel really relaxed on the field,” said 38-year-old Federer. “I’m happy. I’m still going and looking forward to the next course.”

Lee Jin man

Filip Krajinovic from Serbia rests on the net during his second round singles match.

The first round of Krajinovic was delayed due to heavy rain on day 1 of the tournament and he had to endure a tough five-setter against Quentin Halys. Federer ended a straight-set first round win over Steve Johnson in 1:21 on Monday.

“It wasn’t 100 percent fair that he played 3 1/2 hours yesterday and I played zero,” said Federer.

“Yes, I am a little sorry … but I think you should use it.”

Federer then plays John Millman, the Australian who upset him during the US Open 2018.

