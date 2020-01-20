Serena Williams is grilled on Meghan Markle and shuts down reporters

advertisement

Serena Williams knew it was going to happen and immediately put an end to it. After defeating Anastasia Potapova 6-0 and 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open, Williams spoke to reporters and was asked what she thought about her friend Meghan Markle, who had left the royal family with her husband Prince Harry , Williams responded by switching off the reporter.

“I have absolutely no comments on anything about it,” she said of CNN. “But good try. You tried. You did well.”

Williams and Markle hosted a charity event a few years ago. They become so good friends that Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended the former actor’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Williams also co-hosted a baby shower for Markle in New York last year.

advertisement

In return, Markle watched Williams on the tennis court. She was seen when Williams competed in Wimbledon last year, and she was also in New York when Williams competed in the US Open a few months later.

Earlier this month, Markle and Pince Harry announced that they would distance themselves from the royal family and split the time between Britain and North America. They will also be “financially independent” and have received support from the Queen.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have decided to initiate a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced. “We intend to resign as ‘senior’ members of the royal family to become financially independent while fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen. With your encouragement, particularly in recent years, we have been ready to take this attitude. “

“We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to honor our commitment to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons,” the statement said. “This geographical balance will allow us to honor our son for the royal tradition he was born into and give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We are watching look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step with you in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties with continued support. “

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement