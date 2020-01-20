Serena Williams declines to answer questions about Meghan Markle

advertisement

Serena Williams is not a snitch!

The professional tennis player, 38, chose to remain a mother when asked questions about mate Meghan Markle at the Australian Open on Monday, January 20th.

“Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who participated in your last two slams, and Harry moved, an attitude that many people consider to be extraordinary and historical. What do you think about it? Did you speak to her? A reporter asked her, according to the New York Times. Ben Rothenberg,

“Yes, I have absolutely no comments about it,” Williams replied. “But good try. You tried. Well done.”

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Markle (38) and Williams have been friends for years – ever since the Duchess of Sussex was an actress in the Suits series.

After Markle got married prince Harry the stars stayed close in May 2018. Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanianattended Markle and Harry’s wedding and Markle flew to New York – missing queen Elizabeth’s Highland Games Event at Balmoral Castle – to cheer Williams on at the US Open in September 2019. Markle also watched her friend play against her Simona Halep In the Wimbledon final in July 2019. Photos from the event showed how Markle clapped for Williams in the royal box with the Duchess of Cambridge cottage Middleton, The Duchesses took part in the same event a year earlier.

Despite their changing lives and growing families, Markle and Williams were always there for each other. Radar previously reported that Williams attended Markle’s New York baby shower and gave her tips on how to deal with her life after she married 35-year-old Harry. Williams also gave Markle some items from her self-titled Serena fashion line. In October 2019, Markle wore a trendy gray blazer ($ 145) that her buddy had designed on a trip with Harry.

Readers are aware that the Sussexes recently decided to step down as chief royals and resign their royal titles. They are now moving to Canada to start a peaceful new life with their son. Archieand are working to become financially independent while supporting the monarchy.

