DMK MLA and former Minister V.Senthil Balaji appeared on Friday before officials from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with an investigation into alleged job fraud in transport companies. CCB’s Job Racket Wing had registered the case against him and claimed that when he was Secretary of Transportation in the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government, he and his staff had raised £ 2.31 million and claimed he would give them jobs at state-owned transportation companies , The CCB officials recently conducted searches on Mr. Balaji’s and others’ premises.

Last week, the Madras High Court ordered him and his brother to appear before investigators while bailing him out early. According to the court order, the former minister appeared before officials in the city police commissioner’s office in Vepery.

