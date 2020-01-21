Sentara and Virginia State Laboratory achieve a breakthrough in screening of newborn blood

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – Families are reaping the benefits of a medical breakthrough for newborns at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Sentara Healthcare and the Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) division of the Virginia Department of General Services have together achieved the first fully operational method to order blood screens and return results electronically, using the Epic-based Sentara eCare® electronic medical record ( EMR). The result is faster newborn medical interventions when days matter.

Sentara Norfolk Nurse Specialist Heike Nicks and her team have been doing this for quite some time. Their goal was to shorten the time needed to collect, deliver and document a baby’s data.

“There is really no way to do that without an electronic messaging system,” Nicks said.

Believe it or not, until July 2019 the hospital still did everything by hand. The process was started in 1966 and nurses had to fill in forms manually, but that caused some problems.

There have been problems reading handwriting and transcription errors that have resulted in testing delays.

In addition, the blood sample and paperwork should be physically brought to Richmond. Now, however, it is done electronically.

“The order, when written by the doctor, links the information to the order and then passes it to the state laboratory. When the results come back, they send it back to the baby’s card through the order and the doctor receives a as if the results are ready, “Nicks said.

The hospital registration system retrieves all the usual information on the form so that it is not necessary for the nurse to re-enter it.

Each year, DCLS and the Virginia Screening Program for newborns screen approximately 98,000 babies for 30+ metabolic and hereditary disorders. Of these, more than 600 will be identified with one of these conditions:

Cystic fibrosis

galactosemia

hypothyroidism

Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD)

biotinidase

pump

Sickle cell anemia

Severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID)

Isovaleric acidemia

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH)

Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS1)

The new process reduces transcription errors, makes it possible to track samples through the system and previous interventions, which can prevent unexpected deaths in babies and improve the prospects for long-term physical and cognitive development.

According to the hospital, “the current standard of care recommends that providers receive time-critical screening results by the 5th day of life. The Virginia manual process takes on average 14 to 16 days. Since the launch of the Sentara-DCLS collaboration, most of the screening has been results return from DCLS to the Sentara EMR within five days. “

Other hospitals in the state of Virginia have been working on this initiative for years, but Sentara Norfolk General is the first to have it fully operational.

“Well, it’s just great because then we can treat the babies as quickly as possible and it’s a better outcome for the baby in the long run,” said the coordinator of the RN unit, Kristine Montagna.

