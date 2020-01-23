advertisement

Market benchmark Sensex rose by more than 250 points on Thursday due to tracking gains in L&T, Axis Bank and Infosys, despite massive sales in global equities.

The BSE index with 30 shares traded 233.92 points or 0.57% higher at 41,349.30. Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 60.80 points, or 0.50%, up at 12.167.70.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Axis Bank were the biggest winners in the Sensex package and rose to 2.77% after the companies posted positive quarterly figures.

After market hours on Wednesday, L&T reported a 15% increase in its consolidated net profit with a crore of £ 2,560.32 for the quarter to December 2019.

Similarly, Axis Bank recorded a 4.5% annual jump in net profit of £ 1,757 for the third quarter ending December 2019, while improving the quality of assets.

Shares of Infosys rose 1.44% after the government said it was working with the managed service provider for the goods and services tax regime (GST), to improve the performance of the GSTN archiving portal on a permanent basis.

On the other hand, HUL, Nestle, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra were trading in red.

According to traders, despite selling off in other Asian stocks amid fear of contagion after a deadly new virus emerged from China, stock-specific measures held domestic benchmarks.

Stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were traded considerably lower.

The futures on Brent crude oil decreased by 1.33% to USD 62.37 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated marginally to 71.21 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 208.43 points, or 0.50%, lower at 41,115.38; while the Nifty closed 62.95 points, or 0.52%, lower at 12,106.90.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth £ 176.43 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors transferred shares worth £ 326.22 crore, according to data available at stock exchanges.

