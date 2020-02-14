Market benchmark Sensex rose more than 200 points in the opening session on Friday, reflecting growth in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys with a strong influx of foreign funds.

The 30-share BSE index stood at 41,692.99, up 233.20 points or 0.56 percent, and the broader NSE rose 59.85 points or 0.49 percent to 12,234.50.

All Sensex components were positive, with Asian Paints increasing to 1.33 percent, followed by HDFC, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and L & T.

In the previous session, Sensex was 41,459.79 down 106.11 points or 0.26 percent and Nifty was down 26.55 points or 0.22 percent to close at 12,174.65.

Foreign institutional investors bought GBP 1.061.39 billion net shares, while domestic institutional investors sold GBP 960.48 billion shares on Thursday, as data on the stock exchanges showed.

Traders said domestic stocks tracked a significant inflow of foreign funds before wholesale inflation data was released.

Concerns about the increasing number of coronavirus patients have kept investors busy worldwide.

Prices in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul developed positively, while prices in Tokyo were in the red.

The Wall Street exchanges closed on Wednesday.

