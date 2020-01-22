Sensex raises 208 points; ONGC tanks 5%

advertisement

Market benchmark Sensex dropped its early profit and ended 208 points lower on Wednesday as energy, energy, car and financial stocks came under selling pressure.

After depositing 473 points from the highest day of the day in a turbulent session, the BSE index with 30 shares set 208.43 points or 0.50% lower at 41.115.38. It reached an intra-day high of 41,532.29 and a low of 41,059.04.

Similarly, the wider NSE Nifty closed 62.95 points, or 0.52%, at 12.106.90.

advertisement

ONGC was the largest loser in the Sensex package, with a decrease of 5.13%, followed by NTPC, Maruti, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, SBI and Bharti Airtel finished with gains of up to 1.86%.

According to experts, important stocks are in the process of correcting their support levels before the Union budget.

Furthermore, global agencies that worsen India’s growth prospects and a lukewarm start of the earnings season also weigh on domestic investor sentiment, she added.

Elsewhere in Asia, stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with a profit.

European markets also acted positively during their early sessions.

The futures on Brent crude oil fell by 0.67% to USD 64.16 per barrel.

The rupee was trading flat at 71.22 per US dollar (intra-day).

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement