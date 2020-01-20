Sensex drops 416 points with profit booking

advertisement

Market benchmarks fell from record highs to deep in the red on Monday when investors made gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS heavyweight index after their quarterly results.

After reaching a record intra-day high of 42,273.87, the 30-share BSE Sensex gave up all earnings to set 416.46 points, or 0.99 percent, lower at 41,528.91. Similarly, the wider NSE Nifty dropped 127.80 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,224.55. It reached a record intra-day high of 12,430.50 in early session.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the largest lagger in the Sensex package and fell by 4.70% after the lender reported an increase in non-performing assets in Q3. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and TCS fell to 3.08% after the companies reported their quarterly results during the weekend.

On the other hand, PowerGrid was the best player with an increase of 3.75%, followed by Bharti Airtel, ITC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and L&T. According to traders, domestic investors made a record profit. “As expected, the market has reached a consolidation phase due to the moderate results of the third quarter in banking and heavyweights. It is reasonable to expect this mild consolidation to continue in the short term following the solid performance of the past month with fantastic gains in mid and small caps.

“For further direction, much will depend on actual budget announcements and wider performance in the third quarter result showing profit in the economy,” said Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. BSE energy, bankex, oil and gas, finance, metal, IT and car indices fell to 2.67 percent, while telecom, real estate, utilities and energy rose to 1.89%. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost up to 0.57%.

World markets maintained their upward trend as investors consumed profit and macroeconomic data. Stock exchanges in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended higher, while Hong Kong closed red. European markets traded in an early note on a negative note. Brent crude oil futures rose 0.66 percent to USD 65.28 per barrel due to concerns about supplies after blocking exports from Libya after a pipeline was closed by the armed forces and hit a strike in a major oil field in Iraq the output.

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 71.13 per US dollar (intra-day).

