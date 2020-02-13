WACO, Texas – Love is in the air as central Texans prepare for Valentine’s Day.

Seniors at Waco’s Stilwell Retirement Residence gave us love advice.

“The term ‘love’ is a little distorted. (laughs) We only consider it the romantic bond and the chemical, and that has to be fine, but real love only comes when you get to the difficult places and work together, ”says Jean Cummings. who has been married for 45 years.

Cummings was married to her late husband Charles for 45 years. She says no relationship is perfect.

“If you look at it with such big eyes that you think everything will be perfect, you will be disappointed. (Laughs) Because the relationship is changing. So you have to expect that I will adapt and adapt in advance and can grow with it, ”says Cummings.

Communication is the key for them.

“You don’t always agree on everything, but I think you need to communicate and talk about things,” says Cummings.

The 92-year-old Dorsie Richmond agrees.

“I know it is dangerous if the conversation is interrupted,” Richmond says.

Dorsie married her late husband George when she was just 18. They spent 36 years together. She says it’s a good idea to be open and honest with one another.

“Whether it’s good or bad, you still have each other to find out. But enjoy the young part of it,” says Richmond.

For Valentines Day…

“He always did something for me. We probably went out to eat together and sometimes did a little short trip, a weekend trip or something. But yes, my husband was good on those special days, ”says Richmond.

“We always did something together on Valentine’s Day. It was a special day,” says Cummings.

Both women say that if you jump into a new relationship or are already in one, be ready to make mistakes. But always learn from them.