Seniors are becoming a new generation of video game players

Video games are no longer only for children and young adults, they are also for the young at heart.

People over 50 years of age are the fastest growing group of video players in the country.

In the Hayes Senior Wellness Center in Washington, D.C., it is time to get up and strike in the bowling of video games.

“It’s fun. It brings you upstairs, makes you laugh,” says senior Garymph.

Karen Glymph says she plays to win, although video games are not what she grew up with.

“We didn’t have this back then, usually everyone wanted to go outside,” says Glymph. “Now they want to stay and play video games.”

According to a new study by the AARP, the number of video games for the elderly has increased.

Allison Bryant, AARP Senior Vice President of Research says that in 2016 about 40 million people over 50 played video games every month.

By 2019, that number rose to more than 50 million, according to AARP.

44% of all seniors now play video games regularly, which means big business.

According to reports, seniors spent $ 6 billion on video games alone last year alone.

“I hope the gaming industry will look at these numbers and say,” Wait a minute, here is a real opportunity to increase our market share “and to develop games that might be even more exciting for older adults,” says Bryant.

