Senior Saudi religious leader visits Auschwitz on the 75th anniversary of the liberation - Middle East News

High-ranking Saudi religious leader Sheikh Mohammed al-Issa, general secretary of the Mecca-based Muslim World League, brought a delegation of Muslim leaders to the Auschwitz extermination camp on Thursday for the 75th anniversary of their liberation.

The pre-planned visit was part of a joint effort by the Muslim World League and the American Jewish Committee.

Al-Issa and the chairman of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in April 2019 that “anchors the commitment of the two global institutions to promote Muslim-Jewish understanding and to combat racism and extremism in all its forms Forms work together, “says an AJC statement.

Al-Issa also accepted an invitation from Harris to speak at the AJC Global Forum in Berlin in June 2020. Harris will lead an AJC delegation to Saudi Arabia.

“I believe that by respecting the victims of Auschwitz, I will encourage Muslims and non-Muslims to respect one another, understand and be diverse,” said Al-Issa, a widely recognized pioneer of moderate Islam , in the statement. “The heinous attacks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Christchurch, New Zealand and most recently in Sri Lanka are forcing us all to unite and stand up to those who want to divide us,” he said.

Mohammad Al-Issa and David Harris visit the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz I in Oswiecim, Poland, January 23, 2020 KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS

As a former Minister of Justice, al-Issa also held a number of leadership positions in the religious and legal system in Saudi Arabia and is considered a close partner of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. In recent years, he has been closely involved in the kingdom’s ecumenical endeavors and has met high-ranking personalities from Christianity and Judaism.

In 2017, al-Issa visited the Holocaust Memorial Museum in the United States and declared the Holocaust denial as a crime against Islam. He expressed his belief that the Holocaust denial helps those who advocate hatred and ethnic cleansing around the world, and pointed out that this legitimized abuses against Muslims, such as in Myanmar.

