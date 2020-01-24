Senators used fidget spinners during Thursday's impeachment test

advertisement

Democrats argued that President Donald Trump was looking for a fake investigation of a political rival and pursuing a discredited conspiracy theory about Ukraine, while restless senators played with new toys on Thursday during Trump’s removal sentence.

Democrats said there was no evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden was doing anything inappropriate in dealing with Ukraine. Republicans outside the chamber challenged the Democrats’ argument and promised to learn more about the actions of Biden and his son in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, senators found a new outlet to focus their attention: fidget spinners distributed by Senator Richard Burr, North Carolina.

The incitement of the chief judge followed a letter from Collins

Supreme Court Supreme Court John Roberts’ exhortation of prosecutors from the House of Accusation and President Donald Trump’s defense team followed a letter written by Maine Senator Susan Collins.

The Collins spokeswoman confirms that the Republican wrote the note following the remark by President Jerry Nadler of the House Judiciary Committee about a “cover-up” by the Senate Republicans for Trump.

After receiving the note, Roberts warned both parties around 1:00 am Wednesday. Collins afterwards indicated that she would make her decision to accuse the facts presented, and said Nadler’s comments had no bearing on her decision.

Schiff sets the tone with an appeal to the Senate

Rep. Adam Schiff is the face of the House’s case against President Donald Trump. Although he has six managers by his side, Schiff sets the tone and works methodically to convince the Senate that Trump deserves to be removed.

Schiff told The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday that it is as if he “introduces myself to a number of senators” in Trump’s deposition. He said that many republicans “feel that I am not the demon” he is often portrayed. Republicans were compliments of Schiff, but said they had learned nothing new about the case against the president.

