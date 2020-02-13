<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4740434002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleattophtml5&keywords=arizona-politics%2Ckyrsten-sinema%2Cdonald-trump%2Clegal-sentencing%2Carizona-democratic-party%2Cwilliam-barr%2Clindsey-graham%2Cus-senate%2Croger-stone%2Cprospects-az%2Cus-department-of-justice&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Farizona&series=" name="snow-player/4740434002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/23c83e79-8f1b-49d8-90a3-2a2642a6f96f-VPC_TRUMP_RETRIBUTION_TIMELINE_DESK_THUMB.jpg?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The Department of Justice quickly changed his prison recommendation for Roger Stone while four lawyers abruptly left the law enforcement team.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema has asked the Inspector General of Justice to investigate the events surrounding the change in the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, longtime ally of President Donald Trump, who has been convicted of lying to Congress and the Russia investigation into protection the President and the President hinder his campaign.

Sinema, D-Ariz., Who voted for confirmation of Attorney General Willam Barr’s nomination last year, asked for the investigation in a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“Inappropriate political interference in criminal proceedings and, where appropriate, recommendations for conviction raise serious moral and ethical questions regarding the independent and impartial application of the law,” wrote lawyer Sinema.

“The DOJ, although under the authority of the executive, has long served as an independent administrator of the law. To ensure that justice continues to be applied impartially, it is important that the DOJ lawyers’ law enforcement and sentencing recommendations are protected from undue political influence. “

A spokeswoman for the DOJ’s Inspector General declined to speak to the Republic of Arizona on Thursday.

After Stone’s conviction last November, prosecutors initially recommended that he should be in prison for seven to nine years.

But after Trump tweeted, the recommendation was unfair and a “judicial error.” The Justice Department said it would reduce the recommendation for judgment and cause several prosecutors to exodus from the case.

On Wednesday, Trump praised Barr for “taking hold of the stone matter”.

Some Senate Republicans expressed displeasure about Trump’s Twitter comment on the case, but said that this week does not justify the investigation Sinema, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., And other Democrats are calling for.

“I don’t think he should comment on cases in the system,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Said it was “perfectly appropriate for the leadership to intervene when it sees an injustice.”

Barr is due to testify before the House’s democratically controlled Justice Committee in March. Democrats plan to question him about the decision to propose a reduced sentence for Stone.

