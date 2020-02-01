Advertisement

He paved the way for a quick acquittal and prepared for the struggle for reelection.



The Senate voted against the appointment of witnesses to the trial of President Donald Trump, with a sheer majority that puts an end to the days of tension.

Advertisement

Friday’s vote on the request for a witness was 51 against and 49 for, with two Republicans joining the Democrats.

The result was a violent blow to the last of four swaying Republicans, Lisa Murkowski, to announce their decision not to oppose the call for witnesses until minutes before the trial resumed on Friday.

The Democrats had tried to call John Bolton, a former national security advisor Trump had fired, to testify about the military aid he had frozen to Ukraine.

The witness decision gives the Senate the opportunity to vote on the allegation of abuse of power and the disability of the Congress.

As was clear from the start, Trump is acquitted because two thirds of senators in the Senate have to vote with a Republican majority to condemn him.

The Democrats used the impeachment process as a campaign tool to discredit Trump among his supporters and undecided voters.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, like Trump, wanted a quick end to the process in good time before the President’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday.

The final vote will be postponed until Wednesday evening, Republican Senator Roy Blunt told reporters after a meeting of party senators.

He said the Senate would meet on Monday for final clashes between the prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers, and then allow the senators to talk about their impeachment stance until the verdict was passed.

Blunt said that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer was on board the agreement.

But Schumer, who described the vote against witnesses as a “tragedy on a large scale” and as “perfidy”, can raise various procedural questions to stall the final judgment.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” he told reporters cryptically.

The charge of abuse of power stems from the fact that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelentsky to investigate the business of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in that country.

Democrats say this invited a foreign country to intervene in the US election and was further reinforced by the freeze on military aid to Ukraine.

Republicans point out that Hunter Biden’s appointment as director of a Ukrainian gas company with monthly payments in excess of $ 50,000 when he had no experience in the fields and the former vice president who had the prosecutor who dealt with the removal of the Company concerned, was unethical.

The Senate had rejected Democrats’ calls for witness calls earlier in the week, but it got new impetus from the revelations Bolton had written in a manuscript for a book yet to be published in which Trump attempted to freeze the investigation from Bidens.

The news of the book was disseminated by the New York Times mid-process on Sunday.

Trump denied that he had linked the probe to help and Bolton said he would sell his book.

Trump’s lawyers said aid was only withheld to ensure that the new president was committed to fighting corruption and involving other European countries.

Adam Schiff, the House’s leading prosecutor who accused Trump, said the trial would be unfair without witnesses.

Parliament voted against Trump last month and had him tried by the Senate.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said calling witnesses would delay the process for a long time.

He said Trump’s lawyers had been excluded from the impeachment investigation and the house hearings and Republicans were prevented by the Democrats from calling their own witnesses.

If new witnesses were brought in, Trump’s defense team could call the witnesses from the House hearings and cross-examine them in the Senate.

Trump’s legislative director Eric Ueland said they were satisfied with the outcome of the vote.

Advertisement