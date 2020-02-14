<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/637851000?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleattophtml5&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cpolitics%2Ciran%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cdonald-trump%2Cmilitary-drones-vehicle%2Ckyrsten-sinema%2Cconstitution-of-the-united-states%2Cprospects-az%2Cwars-conflicts-and-terrorism%2Cconflicts-and-wars&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Farizona&series=" name="snow-player/637851000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-thumbnails/05fa2906-e948-450f-81c4-35caddb41d02_poster.jpg?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

A bipartisan Senate majority voted on Thursday for a resolution that prevented President Donald Trump from ordering future strikes against Iran without first obtaining express permission from Congress. (13th February)

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. (Photo: Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally split on Thursday when the Senate Republicans joined the Democrats to prevent President Donald Trump from using military force against Iran without explicit approval from Congress.

The vote between 55 and 45 came just weeks after Trump ordered a drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and escalated tensions between the United States and Iran.

Eight Republicans voted for the resolution, as did Sinema, D-Ariz. McSally, R-Ariz., Voted against the measure.

“The constitution gives Congress sole authority to declare war,” Sinema said in a written statement. “Our separation of powers is one of America’s most fundamental values. I will always keep these values ​​free from partisan politics and I will work to ensure that Congress fulfills its constitutional duties.”

McSally’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The strike against Soleimani prompted Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va. To introduce the joint resolution.

Kaine has been a long-time advocate of updating the two Post 9/11 permits for the use of military force (AUMF): the 2001 AUMF against Al Qaeda and the 2002 AUMF for the use of military force against Iraq.

The United States has used the same AUMFs under US law to justify ongoing military action around the world against the Islamic State due to its ties to Al Qaeda.

Kaines resolution reaffirms “the sole power of Congress to declare war” under the Constitution and would require the President to obtain Congress approval before future hostilities against Iran. The resolution makes it clear that it is not preventing the United States from defending itself against an impending attack.

Article I of the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war. Article II gives the President, as commander-in-chief, the power to defend the country.

The White House informed Congress that the Soleimani strike was legally justified because Soleimani was planning upcoming attacks on US embassies. Defense Secretary Mark Esper then said he saw no evidence that US embassies were under threat.

Trump is expected to veto the joint resolution, and it appears that neither the House nor the Senate have the required number of votes to override a President veto. In March 2019, Trump vetoed a similar resolution to end U.S. support for a Saudi-led war in Yemen.

