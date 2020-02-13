Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., The top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, and Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, have introduced laws designed to prevent the Treasury Department from allowing multinationals to give the lowest tax rate available choose .

The legislation includes the provision of the 2017 Tax Cut and Employment Act, which requires multinationals to have a GILTI (Global Immaterible Low-Taxed Income) regime (see our story). GILTI offers multinational US companies a particularly low tax rate that allows them to pay a 10.5 percent tax on their foreign income or half of the 21 percent corporate tax rate.

Multinational companies can further reduce this reduced tax rate by applying for credits for taxes paid abroad. However, long-standing rules limit the amount of these “foreign tax credits” that a company can receive (see our history). However, some multinational corporations have been dissatisfied with the combination of foreign tax credit restrictions and the new GILTI regime, and have reportedly campaigned for the Treasury to avoid paying the debt.

The senators claim that the finance department has exceeded their legal powers to create the desired tax relief for multinationals in the proposed regulations. The regulations provide for an exemption from paying GILTI taxes on certain income if companies pay an effective tax rate of at least 18.9 percent on that income. The GILTI high tax exclusion would allow companies to decide how they would like to be taxed under the GILTI regime. Of course, companies will only use the exception if they reduce taxes on their offshore earnings.

“When the big multinationals said” jump “, the finance department asked,” How high? “The Treasury has exceeded its powers to unilaterally grant businesses billions of dollars in tax breaks in addition to hundreds of billions in tax breaks already received.” Wyden (pictured) said in a statement Wednesday. “Our bill would block the proposed giveaway, which essentially allows companies to choose the lowest tax rate available. Working families do not get this benefit, and large companies should not. “