A group of 27 democratic senators is calling on the Senate Finance Committee to take measures to expand energy-related tax credits and to review new tax proposals, particularly those that provide incentives for renewable energy projects.

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., The senior Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, led the Democrats’ group in a letter to Senator Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who chaired the committee.

“Despite numerous opportunities, including the recent tax hike package, the Finance Committee has failed to take action on dozens of energy tax proposals pending,” they wrote. “It is vital that the committee address these issues promptly, along with much-needed policy changes to address the damage and growing threats caused by global climate change.”

They pointed out that the Senate Finance Committee had not held a single hearing on energy tax policy in the previous parliamentary term and had never held one.

“The committee’s only recommendation on temporary energy tax measures from the committee was ignored in the tax expansion laws passed in December 2019, as well as in almost all of the proposals contained in the legislation of members of this congress,” they wrote. “This committee must play its role in examining Members’ proposals on energy tax and in supporting our country’s efforts to combat climate change. We therefore urge you to plan the measures of the committee quickly to take these suggestions into account and to ensure that our country’s energy tax policy keeps pace with the changing energy and climate landscape. “

They found that global average temperature in 2019 was the second highest ever measured and the past decade was the hottest ever. Legislators pointed out that forest fires and increased flooding in the western United States have led to unprecedented destruction in recent years. They called for tax incentives for renewable energies to combat climate change.

“Gaps in tax legislation have put complementary technologies at a disadvantage, which could improve climate resistance and result in additional emissions reductions,” they wrote. “While emissions in the electricity sector continue to decrease, emissions from transport, heavy industry and agriculture have remained constant or increased over the past 10 years. The United States is unable to meet its international climate commitments, not to mention the reductions needed to ward off the worst potential consequences of global warming. “