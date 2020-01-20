Senate Democrats are examining the gaps in the TCJA provisions

advertisement

A group of Senate Democrats has launched an investigation into the process of regulating the Tax Cut and Employment Act and the way in which exemptions were made for companies due to heavy lobbying after the 2017 tax overhaul ended.

Member of the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Along with Senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Robert P. Casey, Jr., D-Pa., Sheldon Whitehouse, DR. I., and Catherine Cortez Masto , D-Nev., Sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, asking what they call a “giveaway for multinational corporations” as part of the regulatory process to implement the TCJA.

“The Republican tax law of 2017 has lowered the federal corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent,” wrote the senators. “Combined with this massive, loss-making tax cut, the law’s international tax regulations should encourage companies to invest in the United States rather than overseas. Instead, the new rules added complexity and created new incentives for relocating American jobs abroad. As if if that weren’t enough, Treasury and the OMB now seem to be using the complexity of the new system to enable companies to cut taxes even more through the secret regulation process in which companies and their armies exert undue influence. ”

They complained about the process behind the introduction of the regulations since the tax cut and employment law passed in late 2017. “We are aware of the numerous breakdowns, errors and unintended consequences that the hasty tax law brings with it,” they wrote. “The willingness of the Treasury to rewrite the law at the behest of the largest companies and their lobbyists is only helping to exacerbate this damage.”

