Senate approves accusation test rules and rejects witnesses

The Senate has approved rules for President Donald Trump’s trial on two accusation items.

Almost 13 hours after the first full day of the trial, the senators voted along party lines to accept the rules almost 2:00 am Wednesday.

Democrats failed to convince Republicans to agree to summons for documents and witnesses, although these matters may be reviewed later.

After a particularly bitter exchange, Chief Judge John Roberts warned both the managers of the Democratic House and the White House council to “remember where they are.”

Earlier, majority leader Mitch McConnell omitted plans for two late-night sessions to hear opening arguments, instead arguments spread over three days.

