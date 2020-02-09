DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Michael Self won the ARCA series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, picking up promoted Hailee Deegan for his eighth win in the Feeder series in the past four years.

Deegan and Drew Dollar themselves held back in the last four laps for his second win on the famous course in the past three years. He also won the ARCA kick-off in 2018.

The 18-year-old Deegan stayed behind in line instead of withdrawing and trying to get a passport. She chose second place, the best result for a woman in an ARCA race and the best result for a woman in Daytona. Shawna Robinson started fifth and finished second in the 1999 ARCA race in Daytona.

Deegan celebrated second place with her parents on the pit lane.

“Nothing could have been better for me,” she said. “Of course you want to win, but that was a win for me.”

Dollar was third. Former NHRA Pro Stock Series champion Tanner Gray was marked black with 10 remaining rounds and finished 16th. Gray was fourth at the time.

Self was a former Richard Childress Racing development driver who has completed seven launches of the Xfinity series for JD Motorsports. He also has eight wins in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

Deegan’s career began after winning three times in the K&N series in the past three years.

She came to Daytona with a new team, new manufacturer support and a full-time trip in the ARCA series. Until December, Deegan was part of a crowded development program with Toyota. But she switched to Ford and immediately got the opportunity to take a full-time drive with DGR-Crosley that could lead to races in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2020. Ford also offered their seat time in sports cars.

“First time racing in Daytona? How could you not be nervous? Deegan asked.

Her mother Marissa added, “She crushed it out there.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,