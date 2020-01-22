advertisement

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

26/02/1995 – Tejano singer Selena performs at the Astrodome during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Selena Quintanilla Perez.
Photo: John Everett, Houston Chronicle

Selena tribute ‘Festival de la Flor’ in Corpus Christi canceled, according to media reports

Selena may live forever, but the festival in honor of the Queen of Tejano in her hometown seems to be over … at least for the time being.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Q Productions, the company owned by the father of the deceased singer, Abraham Quintanilla, according to a report from KENS5 in San Antonio.

For the past five years, the Fiesta de la Flor company has held in Corpus Christi – the hometown of Selena – to honor its legacy.

According to the report, Q Productions announced in October that the festival would no longer be held in Corpus Christi. There was, however, the possibility that it would be held elsewhere.

On Tuesday, however, the PR director of Q Productions said in an email to KENS5 that “there is no longer a Fiesta de la Flor festival”.

The Corpus Christi Caller Times reported that Abraham confirmed Quintanilla by telephone and said the festival in honor of Selena’s life had been “canceled”.

When asked if the festival could take place in Corpus Christi or another city in the future, he said it was “possible.”

