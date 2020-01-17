advertisement

selena Gomez I will do everything I can to reach number one in the music charts.

In a series of open Instagram stories, the 27-year-old singer “Look At Her Now” admitted that she is so keen to make her new album “Rare” number one that she wanted to buy her own records.

“Okay, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible,” she said in a clip. Then she explained that she was on her way to Target, Walmart and Best Buy with three of her friends to buy the records.

“Am I somehow desperate for it?” She asked laughing. “I don’t care. I don’t care because this album is so … it’s rare.”

Hours later, she shared a photo of herself in bed and asked her fans to stream her album.

“So I just found out that my album goes hand in hand with another incredible artist,” she said, referring to it Roddy Ricchs Please excuse me for being anti-social.

“I told people beforehand that for me it’s not about numbers, but I would love it if the most important album I ever released would be number one,” continued Gomez. “If you don’t mind streaming or listening to it on all platforms, that means the absolute world to me. This is something I’ve been dreaming about for so long. Still, I just hope you enjoy it.”

She ended her video by saying to her fans, “Well, don’t worry either way, I’m happy.”

After bleakly asking her followers for help, the singer showed the many benefits fans get when buying their album. Each physical album contains a Gomez poster and various photos of her behind the scenes.

When her current competitor Ricch, 21, looked at Gomez’s request, she tweeted: “Stream rare by selena gomez.” buy their own albums.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gomez spoke openly about how important their new album is to them. The singer admitted that she wrote the 13-track record inspired by her recent heartache Justin Beaver, Many of her hits, including “Lose You To Love Me”, describe the pain, love and passion in the four-year relationship of the stars, while others show the development that Gomez after Bieber, 25, had to go through. let her get married Hailey Baldwin,

The “Yummy” singer has not publicly responded to Gomez’s Rachelieder, but he will release his own album later this year.

