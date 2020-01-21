Seinfeld icon Frank Costanza is a raging Darth Vader in the Star Wars mashup video

advertisement

Larry David and Jerry His fieldis sitcom His field remains one of the greatest television shows of all time. With Jerry His field as a fictional version of himself, he navigates through the minutes of everyday life with his small group of friends george costanza, elaine benes and his neighbor cosmo kramer in this show, which is really about nothing. Outside of the main cast, the show featured a variety of memorable characters, including George’s father, Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller. Frank’s fun line delivery has now been put behind the intimidating mask of Star Wars’ Darth Vader, and the results are … pretty bizarre.

The clip contains a selection of the best moments from the legendary villain from Star Wars: A New Hope and is available in less than a minute. In this minute, however, you can get an idea of ​​the results of this mash-up.

The clip goes with Vader on board the rebel ship, which houses Carrie Fischer’s Princess Leia and contains many dead rebel soldiers. “I don’t think it’s that bad,” says Frank, when we realize that something about Vader’s normally deep, powerful voice is wrong. “People should wear name tags. Everyone would be a lot friendlier.” As Vader looks down at the dead on the floor, Frank quips: “Hello Sam! How are you Joe?”

Then we question Princess Leia about the whereabouts of the Death Star’s stolen plans. This time, however, he doesn’t care, instead he is bothering her that condominiums are no longer available in a Florida community, just can’t say what Leia replies, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Finally, we come to one of the most memorable moments in the history of Star Wars: Darth Vader suffocates a subordinate and proves the power and validity of his so-called “dead religion”. Of course, this time we are in the presence of Darth Costanza, who, while choking the same subordinate, screams and yells that he should move to Florida before Grand Moff Tarkin stops him. Just as he releases his grip, he shouts: “Serenity now!”.

Fortunately, this is only an adaptation of Seinpop Official and not manipulation of George Lucas or Disney on the original films. Although we will never see Frank Costanza in line, Darth Vader’s current nine-film series, also known as Anakin Skywalker, has now ended with the recently released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

When it turns out that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die from Darth Vader, the rebels have to compete against the clock to find out where he is. Finn and Poe are leading the resistance to stop the First Order’s plans to build a new empire, while Rey anticipates their inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.

