advertisement

The Cardinals of Arizona Kenyan Drake (41) after his fourth touchdown in the second half of an NFL soccer game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona (AP Photo / Ross D Franklin)

The falling market value of NFL setbacks could challenge Arizona Cardinals’ Kenyan Drake when his free agency starts in March.

Or not.

advertisement

Kevin Seifert from ESPN reminds us that it only takes one team to secure his second-half position with a versatile, smart and slightly worn player like Drake. In Seifert’s list of the best free NFL agents to be launched in 2020, Drake ranks 19th overall and is the second best available defender.

Drake was incredibly productive after arriving through the Dolphins trade. In eight games, he raced for eight touchdowns and combined noise and reception for 814 yards. Drake’s age and receptivity make him a rare, valuable asset for his free-hand position.

The only gap ahead of Drake on the Seifert list is 2019 NFL leader Derrick Henry.

Seifert’s rating of Drake is in contrast to Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, whose list of the best free NFL players did not include Drake in the top 50. Renner mentioned only two setbacks in his rankings: Henry and Melvin Gordon from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Renner argued that these players, like all running backs, are more a product of their surroundings.

Seifert brings up the counterpoint. Or at least he explains why Drake could be different.

Drake is a new age player with the ability to catch the ball from the field. In 2018 he had 477 yards with the Miami Dolphins (twelfth among the running backs) and 535 rushing yards with nine combined touchdowns. His five goals brought him to third place this season.

In half a season with the Cardinals in 2019, Drake hurried for 643 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 28 receptions for 171 yards.

Drake is only 25 years old and has carried the ball only 333 times in his three seasons with Miami. He got 123 more runs as Arizona full-back, a role he was successful in when he quickly caught up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury ,

Drake’s wear and tear is only more than half that of Henry, who, after joining the league in 2016, had 804 careers behind him theory, a little used by NFL standards.

Will all these details lead to a big payday in the free agency? Only time can tell.

Follow @kzimmermanaz

advertisement