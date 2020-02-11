LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) – Seeley Lake musher Jessie Royer won the Race to the Sky 2000 sled dog race and won five wins since she was the youngest in 1994 to win the race at 17.

Royer and 11 dogs crossed the finish line near Lincoln at 9:22 p.m. Monday, the race director said. The 483-kilometer race started on Saturday afternoon.

Royer’s first victory in the Race to the Sky took place on an 805-kilometer route. Her victories in 2015, 2016 and 2018 were 300-mile races. Royer did not participate in the Race to the Sky in 2017 and 2019 because she led the Yukon Quest.

Royer is expected to take part in the nearly 1,600-kilometer Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race next month. She finished third last year.

Josi Thyr from Seeley Lake, who worked at Royer this winter, won the 160-kilometer Race to the Sky early Sunday.

