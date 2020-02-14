Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd celebrate their last Valentine’s Day alone and he wouldn’t be any different.

In a cute Instagram post for his wife, Hurd says seeing Morris’ mother become deepened his love for her.

“I look at her and I am proud,” he writes on Instagram. “If you could hear the little things she says, it’s just amazing how happy this kid has already made her. I’m so proud of her that she carries this baby and it made me do more to her love.”

Morris and Hurd, who will greet a boy in March, have largely privately prepared for their child’s arrival. Although Morris spoke publicly about her plans for his nursery, prepared her bus to take him to the street, and how he keeps her awake at night, the two were mostly “too busy to live” for many of theirs most precious moments to share. Hurd admits.

“This season of my life has been so fun and satisfying, but for the most part it was just ours,” he says, adding that he is thrilled that Morris “took the time and space to take care of her mind and body after 4 Years of rest without a break. “

Morris’ tour calendar is clear until Baby Boy arrives, except for one big show: in early March, she’ll be running Rodeo Houston. Meanwhile, Hurd is busy with his own Platonic tour that will last until the end of March.

