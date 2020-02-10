The competition for a trophy at the 2020 Oscars is tough and there are some big names for the roles. At the 92nd Academy Awards Brad Pitt hoped to take home his first best actor Oscar after four nominations. Scarlett Johansson After years in the industry, she was eventually nominated for the award and managed to double her chances. Tom HanksA shot was given to end the night with his third statuette from the academy. And newbies like Florence Pugh had the opportunity to snap one up after an incredible breakout year. So who scored big during the show – and who was caught? See below what winners have been announced and see the full list later.
Appearance of an actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas in pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver in Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix in the jester
Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes
Appearance of an actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks on a nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes
Al Pacino in the Irish
Joe Pesci in Irish
Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – WINNER
Appearance of an actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
Scarlett Johansson in Marriage History
Saoirse Ronan in little women
Charlize Theron in the bomb
Renée Zellweger in Judy
Appearance of an actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell
Laura Dern in Marriage History – WINNERS
Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh in little women
Margot Robbie in the bomb
Best animated feature film of the year
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean Deblois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I lost my body – Jérémy Clapin and Marc DU Pontavice
Klaus-Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
Missing link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera – WINNERS
Performance in cinematography
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER
Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Achievement in costume design
The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little women – Jacqueline Durran – WINNER
Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Directed performance
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once upon a time … In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho
Best documentary
American factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert – SIEGER
The cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Best documentary short topic
In the absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva – WINNERS
Life overtakes me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Running Running Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Performance in film editing
Ford vs. Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – WINNERS
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
Best international feature film of the year
Corpus Christi – Poland – Directed by Jan Komasa
Honeyland – North Macedonia – Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
Les Misérables – France – Directed by Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory – Spain – Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite – South Korea – Director: Bong Joon Ho – WINNER
Performance in makeup and hairstyling
Bomb – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – WINNERS
Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Vicious: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Performance in music for films (original score)
Joker – Hildur GUðnadóttir
Little women – Alexandre Desplat
Wedding story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Performance in music for films (original song)
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 – Music and Poetry by Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by Rocketman – music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin
“I stand with you” by Breakthrough – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II – music and poetry by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” by Harriet – Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best film of the year
Ford vs. Ferrari – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
Jojo Rabbit – Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, producers
Joker – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
Little women – Amy Pascal, producer
Marriage story – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers
1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum Mcdougall, producers
Once upon a time … In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon Mcintosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers
Parasite – Kwak Sin AE and Bong Joon Ho, growers
Performance in production design
The Irishman – production design: Bob Shaw, set design: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – production design: Ra Vincent, set design: Nora Sopková
1917 – production design: Dennis Gassner, set design: Lee Sandales
Once upon a time … In Hollywood – production design: Barbara Ling, set design: Nancy Haigh – WINNER
Parasite – production design: Lee Ha Jun, set design: Cho Won Woo
Best animated short film
Dcera (daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver – WINNERS
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song
Best live action short film
Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The neighboring window – Marshall Curry – WINNER
Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A sister – Delphine Girard
Performance in sound editing
Ford vs. Ferrari – Donald Sylvester – WINNER
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
Performance in sound mixing
Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford vs. Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson – winners
Once upon a time … In Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Performance in visual effects
Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – WINNERS
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Custom screenplay
The Irishman – Screenplay written by Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – written by Taika Waititi – WINNER
Joker – Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little women – Written for the canvas by Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Written by Anthony McCarten
Original screenplay
Knives Out – Written by Rian Johnson
Marriage story – Written by Noah Baumbach
1917 – Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a time … In Hollywood – Written by Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho – WINNER