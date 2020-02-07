See which Astros players heard the most about the 2017 advertising theft scandal

See how many bangs your favorite Houston Astros player heard during the 2017 season >>> See how many bangs your favorite Houston Astros player heard during the 2017 season >>> Photo: Karen Warren, Staff

Think about what you want from the Houston Astro’s infamous scandal.

The organization has a new manager, general manager and enthusiasm for the 2020 season. To recover from the scandal as a fan can take many different forms: sadness, anger, blind devotion to the team.

On HoustonChronicle.com: How an Astros fan mapped 8,274 pitches and found 1,143 that were preceded by popping noises

Instead, a Houston fan analyzed every spot during the team’s championship season in 2017, looking for any garbage that came from the team’s dugout in Minute Maid Park. Pounding on a trash can was one of several ways the Astros communicated with clubs on the plate to find out what to expect.

Tony Adams, the mastermind behind signstealingscandal.com, spent most of the 60 hours analyzing each opposing team’s field of play to determine if the players heard a trash can popping. According to the MLB, the Astros also shouted, clapped, and whistled to alert the players, but Adam’s analysis only takes garbage bangs into account.

According to Adams, the ratio of pony to pitches for Jose Altuve was the lowest of all players on the 2017 squad (around 2.8 percent).

See how many bangs your favorite player heard in the gallery above.

