See where most cars were towed in Houston in 2019

Tow trucks carried more than 200,000 cars, SUVs, and trucks in Houston in 2019. This is evident from city data released for the Houston Chronicle.

That’s an average of 557 vehicles that are towed every day. Wreckage parts pull cars away for a variety of reasons: they can be damaged on wrecks, left behind when someone is arrested or parked where they should not be due to a traffic problem.

Stolen cars recovered from the police are also included in the list.

Of the towed cars, 29,241 were made by Chevrolet. A total of 25,914 were manufactured by Toyota, 23,499 by Ford and 21,059 by Nissan.

