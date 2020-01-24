See where country stars are sitting

advertisement

The country’s big stars will be in full force at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The (tentative) Grammys seating plan for 2020, published by CBS, shows where all presenters, nominees and actors sit after walking the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus will be seated companions. Nas X will also lead an epic performance of “Old Town Road” during the show, which includes Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and BTS, as well as some surprise guests.

Shania Twain also goes to the 2020 Grammys and it looks like she’s sitting right in front of six-time nominated pop singer Billie Eilish. Pop musicians Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Ariana Grande will perform in Little Big Town. The quartet has been awarded for “The Daughters” as the best country duo / best group performance.

Dan + Shay will sit in front of rapper Meek Mill and right behind Nas and Cyrus. The duo is nominated for the best duo / group performance and the best country song for “Speechless”.

Look for Brandi Carlile alongside her duet partner Tanya Tucker in Music’s Biggest Night, and the couple will also appear on the TV show. Carlile worked on Tucker’s latest album While I’m Livin ‘, which is nominated for the best country album. Carlile would also win a Best Country Duo / Group Performance category for her duet with Maren Morris on “Common”, and her collaboration with Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now”, which she co-wrote, is nominated for Song of the Year and best country song.

Keith Urban will present at the 2020 Grammy Awards and will sit in the front row, right in front of actors Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will sit next to Bonnie Raitt.

Taylor Swift will sit in the second row, next to K-Pop Sensations BTS and directly behind Beyonce and Jay Z. Swift has three awards: Song of the Year for “Lover”, Best Pop Solo Performance for “You Need” to Calm Down ” and best pop vocal album for lovers.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday January 26th at 8:00 p.m. CET in Los Angeles. The premiere takes place via live stream on the Grammy website.

See what country stars looked like at the 2000 Grammys 20 years ago:

