Arizona Capitol (Photo: The Republic)

Where in the world is your state legislature? The answer may surprise you.

60 legislators stated that they made a total of at least 178 free trips in 2019.

Legislators must report if they accept travel from other people if the cost exceeds $ 1,000.

Last year this included tickets to such exotic locations as Kazakhstan and Bahrain, in addition to the usual gatherings of American politicians like Washington DC and assemblies of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

However, details of these trips are often sparsely contained in the legislators’ annual financial statements.

Legislators are not required to report trips that cost less than $ 1,000 – or even paid travel expenses – about their annual financial statements.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, reported that he made twelve free trips worth over $ 1,000 in 2019, more than any other legislator.

These trips included meetings of the Republic Legislative Campaign Committee in Denver; Santa Barbara, California; and St. Petersburg, Florida. It also included meetings of GOPAC, a republican group, in Las Vegas and Florence, Italy.

MEP Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, made 10 free trips – the second most common of all legislators. This included trips to meetings of the NCSL Nuclear Waste Management Working Group and the Heartland Institute’s energy and climate conference.

25 seated lawmakers said they accepted more than $ 1,000 in free travel to attend at least one session of the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Legislators flocked to other groups’ meetings.

Thirteen lawmakers agreed to travel to attend NCSL meetings, and five said they took trips to the National Association of Latino National Elected and Appointed Officials.

Others traveled to trade delegations. Five of them, including the spokesman for the Rusty Bowers House of Representatives, went on a paid trip to Kazakhstan, which was classified as a trade mission.

For details on legislative trips, see the map below:

Contact Andrew Oxford at [email protected] or on Twitter at @andrewboxford.

