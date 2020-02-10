Another day, another look inside Kim KardashianWalk-in fridge. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got an insight into the roomy device through their Instagram stories in January. Now, thanks to an article about Poosh, her older sister, she gives fans an even clearer look at all of her food Kourtney KardashianThe website.

“The four-year-old mother kindly invited us to her home so that we could take an exclusive look around personally,” the article said on Friday February 7th. “From fresh organic products to pre-made vegetable dishes, the industrial-sized refrigerator is constantly (and colorful) stocked to accommodate your family and guests.”

As the KKW Beauty founder, 39, explained in the article: “Having an industrial refrigerator is a cornerstone! It’s a restaurant size kitchen with lots of appliances, pots and pans so we can cook completely at all times and are always ready for our family and guests. “

Inside Stars’ carefully organized refrigerators and pantries

According to Kim, the refrigerator is a favorite place for her children – North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and 9 month old psalm – which she shares with her husband Kanye West,

“(The kids) love to get their own snacks,” said the creator of Skims.

The hyperorganized space has a specific place for each main food group. While fresh fruit and vegetables dominate the middle stack of shelves, the shelves on the left are filled with cereals, cheese, yogurt and coconut water.

On the other hand, the shelves on the right are reserved for Kim’s plant meals, spices and spices, and juice bags for her little ones.

Emphasizing herbal ingredients in the fridge is not exactly a surprise. In a Twitter interview with her fans earlier this month, Kim said her kids followed their lead and stick to a plant-based diet when they’re home. The California native, however, has made it clear that North is a Pesketier.

The fascination with the E! Personality’s many refrigerators started early last month after sharing a snapshot of an almost empty refrigerator in her kitchen. As this made people stay, she starved her children, and Kim made it clear that the fans had only seen their drinks fridge. For the first time, she showed off her walk-in refrigerator.

About a week later, the selfish author gave her followers an inside look at another five refrigerators in her gym.

