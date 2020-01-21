See what stars were born

advertisement

The next generation! Celebrity parents out Cameron Diaz to John David Duggar won adorable mini family members in 2020.

The actress and Benji Madden shared their surprise baby news on Instagram in January and wrote in a shared Instagram statement: “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and thankful to begin this new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. It has completely conquered our hearts and completed our family. Although we are overjoyed to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect our little ones’ privacy. So we’re not going to post pictures or share more details except that it’s really really cute !! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of you we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and happy new decade. “

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the couple “went through so much” before the girl arrived. “Cameron feels that this baby is really a miracle,” said the insider. “You just can’t believe your little miracle is finally here. You’ve hoped for it for the past five years and it has exceeded all of your expectations.”

Regarding Duggar, the Counting On star greeted his first child, Grace Annette, with his wife. Abbie Duggar (born Burnett) the following week on January 7th. “Our lives have changed forever since our little girl’s arrival,” the reality stars told us exclusively. “It is a wonderful gift from God. We are so blessed that the Lord gave them to us. It’s still surreal to know that we’re really parents, but it’s a great new adventure that we’re happy to tackle together. “

Annette arrived weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and 20.75 inches in length.

