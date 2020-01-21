See Trump's speech live from Davos

advertisement

President Donald Trump will give a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During his stay in Switzerland, Trump will meet with foreign counterparts, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while trade relations with Europe will take center stage after the US has reached a preliminary agreement with China.

