See the sitcom stars then and now

It seems like we only got to know the highly dysfunctional yet totally lovable Malcolm family yesterday in 2000, but 20 years have passed. With Frankie Muniz We played the title character, a kid from a normal American family who was insanely smart, and had seven seasons full of wild antics and warm moments.

Except for Frankie, 34, the rest of the cast was part of it Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as Malcolm’s father and mother, Hal and Lois. There were Malcom’s siblings Christopher Masterson (Francis) and Justin Berfield (Reese) than his older brothers and Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey) as the only brother younger than him – until they introduced another brother, Jamie (played by twins) James and Lucas Rodriguez), later in the sitcom. While the show initially focused on Malcolm, over time we learned more about each member of this delicious brood.

Deborah Feingold / 20th Century Fox TV / Kobal / Shutterstock

During his run, Malcolm in the Middle was nominated for an impressive 33 Emmys and ultimately won seven of them. Although none of the main stars won, it was Cloris Leachmanwho played Grandma Ida, who snatched two trophies.

There was a lot of talk about bringing Malcolm in the Middle back from the TV graveyard and breathing new life into it – mostly by Frankie himself. “How much fun would Malcolm be in the mid-life crisis? I wonder what Malcolm and his family would do so far! “He tweeted in September 2015. Then, in July 2019, he tweeted:” All these restarts of stupid television shows, but we still have no idea what Malcolm is up to. “At least it sounds like he’s down!

While we’re excited to see if we’ll ever have the chance to hang out with Malcolm again, let’s see what the cast has been up to since the show went off in 2006, right? After all, that’s a lot of time in the TV years.

Scroll down to see what Frankie and Bryan – and the rest of Malcolm in the middle cast – have been doing so far, 20 years after they conquered our hearts as one of the largest sitcom families!

