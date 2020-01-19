See the show's vegan menu

advertisement

Another award ceremony will be vegan! Following the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards and the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, both held earlier this month, the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will serve a herbal menu for the first time.

Although the event had vegan menus in the past, 2020 will be the first time that every dish at the fair is made from plants. “As part of the show’s longstanding commitment to sustainable practices, the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will include a vegetable menu at their ceremony on Sunday, January 19,” said a statement released on Wednesday, January 15. January.

What’s for dinner? Participants can eat as much lavash bread as they like and have a variety of vegan options to choose from. The menu includes a bean salad with fresh vegetables and a sweet onion vinaigrette, a paella-like rice salad and glazed baby carrots, which are served over the green.

In addition to a selection of three wines – a Taittinger champagne, a red blend and a Chardonnay from Cooper’s Hawk – with a little help, guests can enjoy six distinctive cocktails made specifically for celebrating with stars.

The Once Upon a Lime, for example, is an allusion to Quentin TarantinoOnce upon a time in Hollywood, SAG nominees were introduced Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt, The libation contains Dorda Coconut Liqueur, sherry, pineapple and lime juice and is garnished with maraschino cherries.

According to the guild, a purely vegan menu was the next logical step for the annual award ceremony, which highlights the best work in television and film. The SAG Awards have been the holder of the Green Seal of the Environmental Media Association (EMA) for 11 years. They were also awarded the EMA Gold Seal and the Green Production award.

“The SAG Awards have been working with non-profit environmental organizations such as American Forests for several years,” it continues. “On the 25th anniversary of the SAG Awards, American Forests collaborated to plant 25,000 trees in the United States to improve the quality of the air, water, and wildlife.”

