Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua presented his championship belts President Muhammadu Buhari during the meeting of Buhari with Nigerians who live in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua presented the belts to President Buhari and some government officials in London, thanked them, and stated that he had never forgotten his roots.

He also sat down for an astonished Buhari who received him with a smile.

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jnr last December in a unanimous decision to reclaim the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) titles that he lost to the Mexican in June.

View photos and a video of the meeting below:



Photo credit: @bayoomoboriowo

