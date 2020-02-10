Northline Shopping City, also known as Northline Mall, looking northwest, around 1963. Northline Shopping City, also known as Northline Mall, looking northwest, around 1963. Photo: Bob Bailey Fine Photography / Chronicle file

See the Northline Mall as it looked in the 1960s

You saw the Gulfgate area before the mall went up. They also saw Sharpstown before work teams turned the dirt around to build the mall.

Here we look at a picture of the Northline Mall around 1963. At this point, the post office was opened on the northeast corner of the site. You can see it under construction in these photos. (Like the mall, the post office has since been torn down.)

A few things worth mentioning here. First you can see the actual “woods” on the crosstimbers. Then the construction of Joske’s in the shopping center apparently just started. And finally, you can see the Airline Drive-in with a strange mural.

See close-ups and more in the photos above …

J.R. Gonzales, a third generation Houston native, is devoted to local history with an eye to the people and events that have largely been forgotten. Follow him through Bayou City History on Facebook and Twitter. He can be reached at 713-362-6163 or [email protected]