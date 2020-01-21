advertisement

Every second of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s meeting at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles has already been recorded. Thanks to a Twitter user with eagle eyes, fans can also watch how two megastars on the A list differ. The former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, were awarded prizes.

A fan turned into a GIF the moment the couple moved away from each other.

Pitt participated as a nominee for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the SAG Awards. During his acceptance speech, Pitt joked about his love life and suggested adding his last prize to his Tinder profile.

“I have to add that to my Tinder profile,” joked Pitt. “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. That means so much, more than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I see you all and the work was fascinating.”

He later added that playing Cliff Booth in the film was not that difficult because he had several similarities to the stuntman role.

“Let’s face it, it was a difficult part,” joked Pitt. “The guy who gets high takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife.”

The cameras quickly cut to Anstion, who laughed and clapped at the joke.

Aniston later received an award for her role in Apple TV + ‘s The Morning Show. While giving her acceptance speech, Pitt looked behind the scenes and reportedly said, “Oh wow.”

Aniston and Pitt, who are good friends, were later captured in the background in front of the camera. Photos of the scene have made an incredible impression on social media.

Before the show, Aniston Entertainment told Tonight that the fan speculation about their relationship was “hysterical,” adding, “But what are they going to talk about?”

“We all grew up together, we really have it. It just feels like a fun night of partying, cheering and continuing to work,” Ansiton later told Extra about their relationship today. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room. They are my colleagues and I’ve been doing this for a while … I don’t get lost.”

The former friend star added, “There are no dark hours, but you don’t really have that much life. So it’s nice to come out and put on a nice dress and to celebrate your friends and their friends, so to speak, working and inspiring each other to keep going – and as (Brad) said, it’s back to work tomorrow. “

