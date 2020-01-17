See the Hollywood icon over the years

advertisement

What a legend! Betty White has been part of Hollywood since 1945 when she appeared as “Lou’s Girl” in a short film entitled “Time to Kill”. But that was just the beginning of an illustrious career and now, more than 70 years later, the 98-year-old actress is still strong – even if she’s going through some changes.

Betty was born in 1922 to mother Christine Tess and father Horace Logan White and didn’t want to be in every living room from the start. Actually, she wanted to be a ranger, but women were not allowed to pursue this career path. Instead, Betty went down the writing path and ended up writing and staring in her own piece at Horace Mann School. As is typical, her interest in showbiz soon followed.

Today, the Hollywood icon was nominated for four Golden Globes and won five Primetime Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Grammy Awards – to name just a few of the trophies she has collected in her time. Betty also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has been inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and has the longest television career of any female entertainer. That is so much size over the years!

A friend of the beloved actress recently told Closer Weekly how she is doing and about the “funny” plans for her 98th birthday. “She still enjoys drinking, laughing and telling stories,” said the insider. “She will be at home with her longtime friends and stepchildren. She is still close to them and their children. You will order food and have fun. “

“She has no major health problems,” confided the buddy. “She says she” creaks “a bit. Walking is a problem and she uses a walking aid at home, but she is fine. And she is still quick with a one-liner.”

“She’s still getting jobs, but this part of her life is probably over,” said the confidante, adding that, although she doesn’t work that much, Betty still insists on living full-time at the Brentwood house in LA, with whom she had once shared her late husband Allen Ludden. “Everyone wants her to retire [her vacation home in Carmel, California], but Hollywood is in her blood. She likes to be close to the action even at her age. “

Scroll down now and see Betty then and now!

