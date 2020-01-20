See the greatest moments of the show

advertisement

If you did not receive the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when it aired on Sunday, January 19, there is likely to be a serious case of FOMO. The evening that Hollywood’s big names took part included moments of tears in the eyes, surprise meetings and unexpected victories. Watch what you missed in the video above and scroll down to read the summary of the biggest moments of the SAG Awards 2020.

SAG Awards 2020 red carpet fashion

Cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

The stars of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel made fun of winning the Outstanding Ensemble in a comedy series. “I voted for Fleabag. It’s really weird. That makes no sense. I don’t know what to say. ‘ Alex Borsteinwho plays Susie Myerson said. “I’ll take this house with me and love it through my Spanx hole. Does anyone else have anything to say? ‘

Borstein, 49, continued: “To be honest, it doesn’t make sense. Fleabag is brilliant. You are brilliant. I didn’t vote for it Rachel [Brosnahan] I didn’t take pictures Tony [Shalhoub]. “29-year-old Brosnahan agreed that she” forgot to vote “before taking a serious turn and dedicating her award to the late Brian Tarantina, who brought Jackie on the show and died in November 2019 at the age of 60.

The cast for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” wins for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 26th Annual SAG Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Actors who portrayed real people in film and television

English actor Roman Griffin Davis joined his Jojo Rabbit colleague Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi to present their film to the SAG audience. After the 12-year-old star had finished his work, he showed his enthusiasm to do his job.

“The film tells the story of a 10-year-old boy whose beliefs are being questioned by his own growing life experience,” he said before retiring to show his excited reaction that made the audience laugh. Waititi, 44, replied to the sweet moment: “Yes, he did it!”

Michelle Williams’ cute shout-out

Before Williams completes her speech for an actress’ outstanding performance in a television film or mini-series for Fosse / Verdon, she mentions her daughter Matilda. She shares the 14-year-old with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams accepts the actress award for a television film or miniseries for Fosse / Verdon at the 26th Annual SAG Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“Matilda, it’s one thing to be completely honest as an actor, another thing to be completely honest as a human being,” said Williams, 39. “It’s just who you are and how you live. You teach me by who you are. I love you and come home. ‘

The actress who is expecting her first child Thomas Kail, also paid tribute to her fiance and said that she shared the price with him.

Best and worst film remakes

The price of a life

As this year’s winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award Robert De Niro open that he was grateful for the longevity of his career. “We as actors don’t do it alone. We cannot do it alone, ”said De Niro, 76 years old. “We rely on each other when it comes to collaborating on our work, and providing support and community on and off the screen. And I’m very grateful for that. I would like to thank SAG-AFTRA for tirelessly advocating our work and economic gain and respect. “

Robert De Niro receives his lifetime achievement award at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the 26th Annual SAG Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

He also took a moment to talk about today’s political climate, adding: “Politicians who support unions are more likely to support affordable health care, fair taxes, humane immigration regulations, a safe environment, diverse citizenship, reproductive Rights and reasonable arms control and fair wages and benefits. We owe them our support and we owe them our voice. I can imagine some of you saying, “All right, no politics.” That’s fine. But we are in such a bad situation that affects me and so many others very much. I have to say something. “

Brad Pitt’s speech

While the 56-year-old Oscar nominee accepted the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he joked that he was showing off his new trophy on his “tinder profile” teased about his Character in the movie who had relationship problems while in real life Jennifer Aniston sat in the audience.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he said, “A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife.”

The Twitterverse was in full swing when Aniston, 50, and Pitt had a reunion backstage after winning an actress’ outstanding performance in a drama series for The Morning Show.

