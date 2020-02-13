The Cadillac Three will perform six songs during their RISERS live performance on Thursday evening (February 13th) and ask questions about their new Country Fuzz album. Think of it as your free ticket to experience the 2020 tour of the trio “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy” from your sofa.

On Tuesday (February 11th) the Cadillac Three were announced as the newest Taste of Country RISERS with a live performance of “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy”, a song recorded with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson. Those who saw the premiere wanted more, and the good news is that there is much more.

Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray will include songs like “Heat” and “Slow Rollin” as well as a surprise cover song in their set. Country Fuzz became available in stores and digital retail stores on Friday, February 7th. It is the band’s fourth studio album on Big Machine Records.

The Country Fuzz Tour started a day after the Cadillac Three filmed this live performance in the S4 Room in Nashville. After shows across the southeast and in the American heartland, the band moves to Europe for much of March before returning with more North American dates in May. The Cadillac Three, long announced as one of the most explosive live acts in the country, offer a glimpse of what they will bring during this 30-minute concert.

Previous RISERS shoots were soft, intimate shots, but that’s just not who this band is. So turn up the volume and enjoy when Johnston plays as many electric guitar solo games as he wants. Mason holds the time with an angry drum beat and Kelby Ray considers it a country with his pedal steel.

Taste of Country’s Billy Dukes hosts the Q&A portion of the video. Be sure to subscribe to Taste of Country and Cadillac Three on YouTube to get more country fuzz.

See pictures from the Cadillac Three RISERS video shoot: