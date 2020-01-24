advertisement

Reza Farahan from “Shahs of Sunset”. John Tsiavis / Bravo

Neat freak alarm! There is no bottle of beer or fruit in it Reza Farahan‘S “neurotic” refrigerator, and the Shahs of Sunset star wouldn’t be any different.

See Inside Kim Kardashian Massive Pantry and Fridge

advertisement

The 46-year-old reality star recently showed his kitchen and the inside of his fridge in a video for Bravo. Farahan was open when it came to order in his California home. “As you can see, my fridge is as neurotic as I am,” he said when he opened the device. “I like the s-t clean and tidy.”

There were several bottles of beer in tidy rows in the fridge, with all labels facing out. “You never knew, but I love beer, so we have beer,” he said.

In addition to the alcohol, there was something healthier – a series of probiotic drinks with KeVita watermelon rose, which are Farahan’s “absolute favorite”.

Reza Farahan Bravo

The real estate agent added: “If Iran had a flavor, it would be.”

In keeping with the healthy trend, Farahan’s refrigerator was also filled with several prepared paleo dishes for him and his husband. Adam Neely, “Me and my husband, that’s what we eat,” he said. “Monday through Friday, fit breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

Inside Stars’ carefully organized refrigerators and pantries

Elsewhere in the fridge, your, my, or our alum had plenty of fruit on hand. As he put it: “A bitch loves fruit.” Farahan particularly likes melons, grapes and cherries, which “complete” his Persian home. He also showed a bag of beets that Neely had grown himself and added: “We will steam them, we will juice them, we will love them.”

Reza Farahan Bravo

While the refrigerator was filled with nutritious food, the Iranian’s kitchen counter was the perfect resting place for two droolable desserts. However, the treats are not exactly edible. “These cakes are decorative because a bitch lost 50 pounds and I’m not trying to get them back,” he quipped.

Real housewives in the catering sector

In April 2017, when he lost 40 of those 50 pounds, Farahan opened his weight loss journey via an uplifting Instagram post. “The day after Christmas I started a weight loss program and a-ch worked hard!” He wrote at the time. “I wanted to get my body back to where it was in my 20s and 30s!” I won’t lie, it was a tough AF but a bitch was hardworking and a bitch was militant and a bitch did it! I have lost 40 pounds and I feel great! I just thought I would share. “

advertisement