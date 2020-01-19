See pictures of Dolly Parton over the years

advertisement

You heard Dolly’s story. Dolly Rebecca Parton was born in East Tennessee on January 19, 1946 and grew up in poverty. She overcame a number of hardships to begin a lifelong career as one of the most respected country singer-songwriters in history.

Parton started her career at a young age on radio shows before making her own music. At 18, she moved to Nashville to try to make it in Music City. Her commercial success was working with Porter Waggoner on “The Last Thing on My Mind”, a cover. The song became a hit single. It was Parton’s first taste of success, but it wouldn’t be her last.

Today Dolly Parton is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and winner of the Grammy Awards, CMA Awards, ACM Awards and even two Academy Awards. Country music would not be the same without its spirit and this southern voice. She has celebrated in this Dolly Parton gallery over the years!

