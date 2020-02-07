For the past year, Joanna Gaines and Chip gains have enjoyed their new lives as a family of seven. We welcome their youngest son, 1 year old Crew-profitsLast June, the former Fixer Upper stars gave their fans a glimpse into their lives by sharing some of the sweetest moments of their smallest bundle of joy.

In honor of Crew’s first birthday on June 22, the 41-year-old beauty shared a series of invisible images from the day he arrived. “A year ago. What a gift you give us all, my sweet boy,” wrote the author of We Are The Gardeners – who is also the mother of Drake [14], Ella Rose [12], Duke [10] and Emmie Kay [9] is – cute in the heading.

We can’t believe it’s been a full year since Chip, 44, and Jo started blessing our social media feeds with the most beautiful pictures of their youngest son.

Scroll down to see all the photos and videos shared by Baby Crew’s HGTV couple!