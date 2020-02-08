Further details of Kobe Bryant’s death and the crash, in which he was killed along with eight others, including his daughter Gianna, are becoming increasingly clear. The NTSB released a number of details on its discoveries around the crash on Friday. It was found that the helicopter’s engine did not fail and an eyewitness saw the plane leave the clouds very close to a nearby bike path.

Check out the full list of photos in the Los Angeles Times.

The organization has now released photos of helicopters that fly under cloudy skies and hold the vehicle just moments before the fatal crash.

While weather is one of the leading theories related to the crash, officials have yet to determine the official cause of the crash from the morning of January 26th.

NTSB publishes a photo of the Kobe Bryant helicopter flying into the cloud before the crash, and other images https://t.co/IsbBTdoZd7

– Los Angeles Times (@latimes), February 8, 2020

Witnesses in the Calabassas area were asked to provide pictures of the circumstances at the time of the crash and details of what happened before the fatal accident.

The report also included several witness photos of the scene that captured the flames from the wreckage and aftermath once fire and rescue workers were on site.

The NTSB report photos “depict fog and low clouds covering the hills,” the report said. As previously reported, the helicopter involved in the accident was not approved for flight in poor visibility. Many had commented that this was not uncommon in California, but the accident could change that.

Island Express Helicopters, the company that owned the helicopter involved in the accident, ceased operations shortly after the crash.

Kobe Bryant’s helicopter engine has not failed, according to preliminary reports from the National Transportation Safety Board. The final report is only published less than a year after the crash. pic.twitter.com/HQL4DbpUeY

– USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 8, 2020

“The shock of the accident affected all employees, and management decided that the service would be suspended until it was deemed appropriate for employees and customers,” the company said.

The full report is available on the NTSB website here and explains what has been discovered to date. Debris from the engine indicate that no error has occurred. Unfortunately, the helicopter did not have a “black box” recorder, which is why investigators are forced to use wrecks to determine the final cause.