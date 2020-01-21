See old photos of Brad Paisley, Reba + More

advertisement

The Grammy Awards celebrate their 62nd birthday in 2020, but the award ceremony for all genres may never have begun, although it was not for the establishment of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 1950s. Executives who helped select Walk of Fame inductee decided that the music industry needed its own honor, and with it the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences – and then the Grammy Awards – was born.

The very first Grammy Awards ceremony took place on May 4, 1959. That year there was only one country-specific category – Best Country & Western Recording, which went to the Kingston Trio – although in the mid-60s, the number of categories for the genre was expanded to a handful.

The first annual Grammy Awards, held simultaneously in both Beverly Hills, California, and New York City, were not broadcast, but the second annual ceremony – also held in 1959 – was, although not live. The first live broadcast of the Grammy Awards came in 1971, with the 13th annual event.

advertisement

In the more than six decades since then, many major country names have come into the spotlight at the Grammy Awards, both as big winners and as the stars of the night’s performances. Browse the photo gallery below to see some old-school shots from Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw from past Grammy Awards ceremonies.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The broadcast ceremony starts at 20:00 ET on CBS; the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast can be streamed online earlier in the evening.

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest news from Grammy, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

.

advertisement