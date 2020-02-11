In 1972, John Lennon, along with his wife Yoko Ono, delivered a spontaneous episode of Buddy Holly covers that were filmed by Apple Records.

At the time of admission, Lennon and Ono were heavily involved in the violent anti-war protests and were consequently threatened by US President Richard Nixon, who was actively trying to deport the former Beatle from the country.

Despite political problems and ongoing disputes with the U.S. government, Lennon and Ono continued to write, record and release new music as productively as before, and did so with moderate success – even though their material came with a political lead.

Ono and Lennon, who had just released Some Time in New York City, the sub-studio and the part-live double album, took a break from the violent political and social problems that appeared on the record and decided to do a good song have Lennon’s role models, Buddy Holly.

“Buddy Holly was the first person we really knew in England who could play and sing at the same time – not just strum, but also play the licks,” said Lennon once.

Lennon also said about Holly: “He was a great and innovative musician. He was a “master”. His influence continues, I often wonder what his music would be like if he had lived … ”

While Ono clapped Lennon’s electric guitar, the two vocal performances of “Rock Island Line” and an experimental medley of “Maybe Baby” and “Peggy Sue” sounded.

