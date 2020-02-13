FRESNO, California – Citrus fruits are a common fruit in American households, but not everyone knows how much work is required to get them there.

“It’s a lot of work, it takes a lot to make it happen,” said Ryan Jacobsen of Fresno County Farm Bureau. California is the largest citrus country in the country. About 75% of the production comes from the San Joaquin Valley.

“You know, most people associate Florida with citrus, and Florida has citrus, but that’s mainly used for the type of juicing that ends up in your orange juice. Here in California, we produce the fresh market citrus that ends up in your hands that you actually do peels, “said Jacobsen.

Citrus fruits (which include oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, lemons, limes and others) are picky fruits. It is beneficial if the temperatures are close to freezing (think 32 or 33 degrees) as this can help promote sugar and sweetness. However, when these temperatures drop below freezing, farmers have to get to work.

Farmers run large fans at night to stir up the warmer air above the trees. They also let water run through the orchards because the water is warmer than the air outside.

When it freezes, citrus farmers often stay awake all night to watch the temperatures and use this tactic at the right time.

“I don’t think the average person realizes how much goes into delivering these fruits that you’re used to in the process of getting the products going,” said Ben Allen of the Fowler Packing Company. The company grows and harvests tangerines. Once they are harvested, they pack them up and ship them to the stores.

“We harvest between 1,500 and 3,500 containers, each container weighing approximately 1,000 pounds,” said Allen. “Over a quarter million bags are shipped from the facility.”

The facility features the industry’s highest technology, including a camera system that captures up to 500 images of each piece of fruit to ensure quality.

“Everyone cares. We are just very proud of what we do. And I think there is a big focus on quality and people,” said Allen.

“And it’s just … it’s really great to go to work every day and really enjoy what you do and be proud of what you do.”